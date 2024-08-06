MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,648. The company has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.