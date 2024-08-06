Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MBLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mobileye Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,373. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.29, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mobileye Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

