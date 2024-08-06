Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $882.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $19.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $790.16. 532,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $810.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $729.24. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock valued at $71,147,068 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

