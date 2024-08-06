Monster Beverage (MNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MNST traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 2,390,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,248,411. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

