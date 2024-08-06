Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 2,178 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in ESAB by 302.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESAB traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 188,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,290. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

