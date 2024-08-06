Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $372,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GSK were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in GSK by 14.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 448.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 1.8 %

GSK stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.