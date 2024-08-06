Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,958 shares of company stock worth $530,567. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,729. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Freshworks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

