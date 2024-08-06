Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 261 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shell were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 22.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.72. 4,401,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

