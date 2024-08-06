Moonbeam Tops One Day Volume of $5.81 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $141.51 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00037425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,130,917,609 coins and its circulating supply is 889,555,667 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.