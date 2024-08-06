MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,277. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. MP Materials’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

