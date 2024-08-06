Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $835.0 million-$845.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.7 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 1,405,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

