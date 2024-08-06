National Bankshares Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $137.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.83.

CIGI traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

