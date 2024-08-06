National Bankshares Trims Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Target Price to C$26.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.90.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

TSE:AGI opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. Insiders have sold 133,052 shares of company stock worth $2,989,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.