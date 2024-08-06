National Bankshares Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

PKI stock opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.48. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$35.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

