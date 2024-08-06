National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.52-4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,327. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

