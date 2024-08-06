National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.360-2.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,684. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

