National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $499.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.44. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $403.17 and a 52-week high of $499.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,938,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,931,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

