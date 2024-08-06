National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of National Western Life Group stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $499.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.44. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $403.17 and a 52-week high of $499.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Trading Halts Explained
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.