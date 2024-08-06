NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NatWest Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 103,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

