NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group
NatWest Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
