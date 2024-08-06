nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

NCNO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. 273,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,760. nCino has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $276,572.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,841,870 shares of company stock worth $185,694,171 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 145.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

