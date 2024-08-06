NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.54. NET Power shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 14,832 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NET Power Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $25,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its position in NET Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NET Power by 32.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

