NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Down to $8.90

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $8.54. NET Power shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 14,832 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NET Power
NET Power Price Performance
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power
In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $25,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its position in NET Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NET Power by 32.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.