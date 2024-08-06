Neutrino USD (USDN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $4,305.64 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

