New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $396,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CAH traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. 1,782,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,915. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

