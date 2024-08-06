New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Cut to $106.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.29. 2,819,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $98.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

