Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 1.8%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.86. 2,286,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,192,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.