Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NR stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,171. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $682.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34.

NR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

