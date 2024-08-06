Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $8.22. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 226,065 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NR

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $686.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.