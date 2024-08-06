NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $24.21. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 154,578 shares trading hands.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

