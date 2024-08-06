NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

NFI opened at C$18.85 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.85 and a one year high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

