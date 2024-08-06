NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to Hold by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. CIBC raised NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.00.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$18.83. 422,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,656. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$10.85 and a 12-month high of C$19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.79.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

