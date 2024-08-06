Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

