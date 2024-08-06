North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NOA. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.47. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$24.01 and a 1 year high of C$34.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00. Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $554,850 over the last three months. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

