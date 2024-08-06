Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.2 %

NOC traded down $6.13 on Tuesday, hitting $486.50. The company had a trading volume of 741,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,633. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $506.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

