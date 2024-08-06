Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Northland Securities

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,949. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 58.8% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

