Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Northland Securities

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Trading Up 1.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 58.8% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Pipe
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.