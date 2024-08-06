NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 642,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of NRx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
