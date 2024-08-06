Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

