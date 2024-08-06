Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Nutrien from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.39.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.19. 7,409,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,073. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $332,716,000. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 211.6% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,213 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

