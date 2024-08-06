Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Upgraded to Moderate Sell by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE NTR traded down C$1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$64.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. Nutrien has a one year low of C$64.13 and a one year high of C$92.48. The stock has a market cap of C$32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.593642 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.47%.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.