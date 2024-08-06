Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Upgraded to Moderate Sell by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) to a moderate sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Nutrien Trading Down 2.2 %
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.593642 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.47%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
