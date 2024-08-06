NV5 Global (NVEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY24 guidance at $5.05-5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.050-5.110 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

