NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVR traded up $195.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8,470.98. 5,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7,868.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7,691.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,700.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348 shares of company stock worth $10,748,213 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

