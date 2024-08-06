NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,985.68 or 0.99536597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

