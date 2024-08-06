Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $15.72 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after buying an additional 137,929 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,168,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 82,751 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

