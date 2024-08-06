Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.44. Approximately 2,811,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,897,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $12,547,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

