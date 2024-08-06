Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 801,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 122.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

