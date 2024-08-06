OPKO Health (OPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPKO Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 834,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,653,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $937.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,264,921.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,039 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,114. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

