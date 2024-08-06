Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). Approximately 51,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 71,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.61. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.14 and a beta of -0.09.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

