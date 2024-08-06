Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$24.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLC shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Park Lawn Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$26.48. The stock has a market cap of C$904.48 million, a P/E ratio of -94.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

