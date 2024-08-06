Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $236.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $319,234.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,990,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,584,250.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,042,234 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $48,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

