PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,025. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 15,593.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.