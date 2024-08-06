PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 4.9%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.08 and last traded at $132.37. 3,342,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,336,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.21. The company has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

