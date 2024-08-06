Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Shares Gap Up to $7.62

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $8.32. Pediatrix Medical Group shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 197,947 shares trading hands.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $754.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

